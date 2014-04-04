(Reuters) - State of play in the National Hockey League playoff race before the regular season ends on April 13.
The top three teams from each division earn automatic berths while the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, regardless of division, advance as wild cards. (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention)
1. x-Boston Bruins
2. x-Montreal Canadiens
3. x-Tampa Bay Lightning
1. x-Pittsburgh Penguins
2. New York Rangers
3. Philadelphia Flyers
1. Detroit Red Wings
2. Columbus Blue Jackets
3. Toronto Maple Leafs
4. Washington Capitals
5. New Jersey Devils
6. Carolina Hurricanes
7. Ottawa Senators
8. e-New York Islanders
9. e-Florida Panthers
10. e-Buffalo Sabres
1. x-St. Louis Blues
2. x-Colorado Avalanche
3. x-Chicago Blackhawks
1. x-Anaheim Ducks
2. x-San Jose Sharks
3. x-Los Angeles Kings
1. Minnesota Wild
2. Dallas Stars
3. Phoenix Coyotes
4. Vancouver Canucks
5. Winnipeg Jets
6. Nashville Predators
7. e-Calgary Flames
8. e-Edmonton Oilers
