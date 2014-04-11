FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Hockey League playoff race
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 11, 2014 / 5:59 PM / 3 years ago

National Hockey League playoff race

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - State of play in the National Hockey League playoff race before the regular season ends on Sunday.

The top three teams from each division earn automatic berths while the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, regardless of division, advance as wild cards. (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoff contention)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC

1. x-Boston Bruins

2. x-Montreal Canadiens

3. x-Tampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN

1. x-Pittsburgh Penguins

2. x-New York Rangers

3. x-Philadelphia Flyers

WILD CARD

1. x-Columbus Blue Jackets

2. x-Detroit Red Wings

3. e-Washington Capitals

4. e-New Jersey Devils

5. e-Ottawa Senators

6. e-Toronto Maple Leafs

7. e-Carolina Hurricanes

8. e-New York Islanders

9. e-Florida Panthers

10. e-Buffalo Sabres

- -

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRAL

1. x-Colorado Avalanche

2. x-St. Louis Blues

3. x-Chicago Blackhawks

PACIFIC

1. x-Anaheim Ducks

2. x-San Jose Sharks

3. x-Los Angeles Kings

WILD CARD

1. x-Minnesota Wild

2. Dallas Stars

3. Phoenix Coyotes

4. e-Nashville Predators

5. e-Winnipeg Jets

6. e-Vancouver Canucks

7. e-Calgary Flames

8. e-Edmonton Oilers

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.