(Reuters) - State of play in the National Hockey League playoff race before the regular season ends on Sunday.

The top three teams from each division earn automatic berths while the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, regardless of division, advance as wild cards. (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoff contention)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC

1. x-Boston Bruins

2. x-Montreal Canadiens

3. x-Tampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN

1. x-Pittsburgh Penguins

2. x-New York Rangers

3. x-Philadelphia Flyers

WILD CARD

1. x-Columbus Blue Jackets

2. x-Detroit Red Wings

3. e-Washington Capitals

4. e-New Jersey Devils

5. e-Ottawa Senators

6. e-Toronto Maple Leafs

7. e-Carolina Hurricanes

8. e-New York Islanders

9. e-Florida Panthers

10. e-Buffalo Sabres

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRAL

1. x-Colorado Avalanche

2. x-St. Louis Blues

3. x-Chicago Blackhawks

PACIFIC

1. x-Anaheim Ducks

2. x-San Jose Sharks

3. x-Los Angeles Kings

WILD CARD

1. x-Minnesota Wild

2. Dallas Stars

3. Phoenix Coyotes

4. e-Nashville Predators

5. e-Winnipeg Jets

6. e-Vancouver Canucks

7. e-Calgary Flames

8. e-Edmonton Oilers