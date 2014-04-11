(Reuters) - State of play in the National Hockey League playoff race before the regular season ends on Sunday.
The top three teams from each division earn automatic berths while the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, regardless of division, advance as wild cards. (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoff contention)
1. x-Boston Bruins
2. x-Montreal Canadiens
3. x-Tampa Bay Lightning
1. x-Pittsburgh Penguins
2. x-New York Rangers
3. x-Philadelphia Flyers
1. x-Columbus Blue Jackets
2. x-Detroit Red Wings
3. e-Washington Capitals
4. e-New Jersey Devils
5. e-Ottawa Senators
6. e-Toronto Maple Leafs
7. e-Carolina Hurricanes
8. e-New York Islanders
9. e-Florida Panthers
10. e-Buffalo Sabres
1. x-Colorado Avalanche
2. x-St. Louis Blues
3. x-Chicago Blackhawks
1. x-Anaheim Ducks
2. x-San Jose Sharks
3. x-Los Angeles Kings
1. x-Minnesota Wild
2. Dallas Stars
3. Phoenix Coyotes
4. e-Nashville Predators
5. e-Winnipeg Jets
6. e-Vancouver Canucks
7. e-Calgary Flames
8. e-Edmonton Oilers
