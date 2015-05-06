Flames edge Ducks in overtime

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) and Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) battle for the puck during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Center Mikael Backlund scored the overtime winner on a delayed penalty call as the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in Game Three of their Western Conference playoff series on Tuesday.

The Ducks still lead the series 2-1, with Game Four set for Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Working from the point, Backlund sent a long shot through traffic that missed everybody and hit twine for the winner.

Left winger Brandon Bollig scored his second of the post-season, while center Joe Colborne scored his first in regulation for the Flames before rookie left winger Johnny Gaudreau’s late equalizer to force overtime.

Wingers Patrick Maroon, Matt Belesky and Corey Perry scored in regulation for the Ducks, while center Ryan Getzlaf and defenseman Simon Despres each had a pair of assists.

Gaudreau scored the tying goal on a five-on-three power play with the goalie pulled with 19.5 seconds left.

With Flames center Matt Stajan and Despres off on coincidental minors, Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen took a penalty for firing the puck over the glass.

The Flames then capitalized in the dying seconds as Gaudreau walked in on the right wing and ripped a top-corner blast past Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen, who made 17 saves in the game, to tie the game at 3-3.