Flames in danger of going out after Ducks win Game Four

May 8, 2015; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goalie Karri Ramo (31) makes a save as Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano (7) and Calgary Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland (29) battle for the puck during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks moved to the brink of the Western Conference final on Friday after a 4-2 win over Calgary put them 3-1 up in their best-of-seven series.

Jakob Silfverberg and Matt Beleskey scored on the power play and Andrew Cogliano and Patrick Maroon also tallied for the Ducks, while goaltender Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Silfverberg gave Anaheim the lead at 3:58 of the first period but Calgary hit back immediately through Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland.

A rare defensive lapse from Flames rookie Johnny Gaudreau late in the second period saw Cogliano pick his pocket in front of the net and the Ducks center slid the puck under goaltender Karri Ramo to tie the score at 2-2.

With just over a minute gone in the third the Ducks went back in front through Beleskey, who has now scored in every game this series.

Maroon added a late empty-netter to ice the win.

Game Five is on Sunday in Anaheim where the Ducks will try to clinch the series and advance to their first Conference final since 2007.