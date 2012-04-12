Kings stun Canucks, Flyers rally past Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers celebrate their overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings pulled off a 4-2 upset road win over the top-seeded Vancouver Canucks to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarter-final series on Wednesday.

The teams were tied at 2-2 after two periods before Dustin Penner tipped in the game-winning goal at 16:46 in the third.

Dustin Brown added an insurance marker in the final seconds to help the Kings draw first blood against the defending Western Conference champions on their home ice.

In the day’s other Western Conference series opener in Nashville, Gabriel Bourque scored twice on his post-season debut as the Predators overcame Detroit’s rich playoff tradition to forge a 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Detroit is playing its 21st consecutive post-season, a longer span than the Predators have existed, but Nashville met the challenge to move ahead 1-0 in the series.

Pekka Rinne had 35 saves for the Predators and defenseman Shea Weber drew a roughing penalty at the buzzer for a series of hits on Henrik Zetterberg.

“It’s playoffs,” Weber told reporters. “He hit me from behind, so we’ll see (if there is further discipline form the NHL).”

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Flyers dealt Pittsburgh a body blow in the opening game of their series, fighting back from a three-goal deficit to win 4-3 in overtime.

After going 3-0 down to the Penguins in the first period, Danny Briere started Philadelphia’s revival with a goal in the second and another midway through the third before Brayden Schenn tied the score at 3-3 to force overtime.

Jakub Voracek then scored the game-winning goal early in the extra period to give the Flyers the road victory in the opener of their best-of-seven set.

“We have to find a way (to reverse our poor starts), but at the same time it makes it a special win,” Briere said.

Familiarity has bred contempt between the Penguins and Flyers, who played each other three times in the final three weeks of the regular season, including an April 1 encounter studded with fights.

The home team came out strongly on Wednesday and took a 3-0 lead on goals from Sidney Crosby, Tyler Kennedy and Pascal Dupuis.

Briere, playing in his first game since taking a big hit against the Penguins that sparked the fights in the game at the start of the month, got the visitors within striking distance, then drew a penalty to put the Flyers on the power play.

Schenn, who added two assists, took full advantage of the extra man to score the Flyers’ third and send the game into overtime.