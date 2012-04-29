Briere's overtime goal gives Flyers opening win

Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk (21) celebrates the game winning goal between the New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur and Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) during the overtime period in Game 1 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey series in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Danny Briere scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Game One of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday.

Briere blasted a shot from the point 4:36 into overtime after having a power-play goal waved off two minutes earlier when officials ruled he had kicked the puck into the net.

The right wing earlier scored to level the game at 1-1 in the second period.

Philadelphia scored again 37 seconds later with James van Riemsdyk getting the goal.

Travis Zajac knotted the score 13:53 into the period and both teams scored in the third.

Claude Giroux collected his seventh goal of the playoffs for Philadelphia four minutes into the period and Petr Sykora delivered the equalizer at the 11:22 mark.

Zach Parise had New Jersey’s first goal.

Flyers netminder Ilya Bryzgalov stopped 23 shots with Martin Brodeur making 32 saves for the Devils.

Game Two is Tuesday in Philadelphia.