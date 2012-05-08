FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smith leads Coyotes past Predators, into West Finals
May 8, 2012 / 5:22 AM / 5 years ago

Smith leads Coyotes past Predators, into West Finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) makes a stop on Nashville Predators right wing Patric Hornqvist (27) in the first period during Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference semi-final hockey playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

(Reuters) - Goaltender Mike Smith produced another dominant performance to lead the Phoenix Coyotes into the Western Conference Finals with a 2-1 home win over the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Smith has been the driving force behind Phoenix’s post-season run and he continued his stellar play with 32 saves on Monday as the Coyotes claimed the best-of-seven second round series 4-1.

Phoenix followed up their franchise’s first playoff series win, in the opening round against Chicago, and they will now face another outsider in the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Kings.

Derek Morris and Martin Hanzal gave the home team a 2-0 lead in the second period and the Predators could not make up the difference despite the return of forwards Alexander Radulov and Sergei Kostitsyn, who both missed two games for disciplinary reasons.

Colin Wilson cut the deficit to just one on a tip-in with six minutes remaining, but Nashville could not find an equalizer against Smith.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

