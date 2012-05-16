Unstoppable Kings bash Coyotes for 2-0 lead

Los Angeles Kings' Jordan Nolan (C) and Phoenix Coyotes' Derek Morris (R) battle for the puck while sliding into Coyotes' goalie Mike Smith in the second period during Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings dominated Phoenix Coyotes 4-0 on Tuesday to continue their playoff transformation and storm to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Los Angeles have now won seven consecutive post-season games and are two wins short of reaching their first Stanley Cup finals since 1993.

The Kings have never won a Cup title.

“We really want it right now,” Los Angeles forward Dustin Penner told reporters. “It’s fear that stops you from letting games get away. We use that fear to motivate us.”

The final appeared a distant dream for the Kings who now have earned the unfamiliar tag of the favorites after blowing away West top seeds Vancouver and St. Louis in the opening playoff rounds.

Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save on Phoenix Coyotes' Radim Vrbata in the third period during Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Continuing the good work, Jeff Carter came alive with a hat-trick and Jonathan Quick delivered a 24-save shutout to bring Los Angeles closer to the ultimate series.

Dwight King notched a first-period score for the visitors, his third of the series, and Carter then took over with a pair of goals in the second and one final one in the third.

Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith looks on as Los Angeles Kings' Dustin Brown lies on the ice after being hit behind the net by Coyotes' Martin Hanzal (not shown) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Carter became the first Kings player to get a playoff hat-trick since Wayne Gretzky in 1993.

Goaltender Mike Smith made 36 saves to display the form that has carried the Coyotes to this point but Phoenix was overmatched at home for the second straight game.

“We got outcompeted again, out-battled,” Smith said. “In the first period we played a little better and competed a little harder, but it’s not enough.”

Los Angeles host the third game on Thursday.