Quick stands firm as Kings reign over Sharks in opener

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) celebrates defeating the San Jose Sharks with teammate Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin (6) following Game 1 of their NHL Western Conference semifinal playoff hockey game in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Jonathan Quick stonewalled the San Jose Sharks with a 35-save shutout as the streaking Los Angeles Kings grabbed a 2-0 win in the opener of their Western Conference semi-finals series on Tuesday.

Quick recorded his second shutout of the post-season as the defending Stanley Cup champion Kings won their fifth straight game. They won four consecutive contests against St Louis in the first round after falling into a 2-0 hole.

Game Two of the best-of-seven set is also in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In the first standoff between the Pacific Division rivals, Slava Voynov scored in the first period and Mike Richards netted in the second for the Kings, who needed very little offense to seal the victory.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save on San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) in the 3rd period during Game 1 of their NHL Western Conference semifinal playoff hockey game in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Los Angeles took just 20 shots against Antti Niemi, who made 18 stops.

After running through the playoffs as an eighth seed a year ago, the Kings have home ice advantage in a playoff series for the first time in 21 years.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Fifth seeded Los Angeles has been especially lethal at the Staples Center, where they have won 11 straight.

Conn Smythe Trophy winner Quick was at his best in the opener as his team handed the Sharks their first loss of the playoffs.

San Jose swept Vancouver in the first round.