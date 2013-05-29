Quick keeps Sharks at bay as Kings reach Conference finals

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save in the final seconds of the game as defenseman Matt Greene (2) and San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) look on, during Game 7 of their Western Conference semi-final hockey playoff in Los Angeles, California May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings survived a frantic finish to Game Seven against San Jose on Tuesday to earn a 2-1 victory over the Sharks that sealed their spot in the Western Conference finals.

Los Angeles, the defending Stanley Cup champions, tallied their 14th consecutive win at the Staples Center and have yet to lose at home this postseason.

The Kings will play Chicago or Detroit in the West final. The Red Wings and Blackhawks play their Game Seven decider on Wednesday in Chicago.

Los Angeles took control four minutes into the second period where Justin Williams capitalized on a power play, then added a second goal three minutes later.

The Sharks got on the scoreboard at 5:26 in the third period when Dan Boyle put in a slap shot and threw everything at the Kings in the final moments looking for the equalizer.

However, Kings netminder Jonathan Quick stood firm and delivered some spectacular saves to keep the Sharks at bay and put his team in the conference final.

Antti Niemi made 16 saves for the Sharks, who had been trying to reach their third conference final in four years.