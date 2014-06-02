FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Profile of Los Angeles Kings
#Sports News
June 2, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Profile of Los Angeles Kings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profile on the Los Angeles Kings, who won the National Hockey League’s Western Conference title on Sunday to clinch a place in the Stanley Cup Finals against the New York Rangers.

Founded: 1967

Home arena: Staples Center

Regular season record: 46-28-8 (100 points)

How they qualified for the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals:

Third in Pacific Division

Beat San Jose 4-3 in Western Conference quarter-finals

Beat Anaheim 4-3 in Western Conference semi-finals

Beat Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in Western Conference finals

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

Most goals in playoffs: Marian Gaborik (12)

Most points in playoffs: Anze Kopitar (24)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1993, 2012, 2014)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2012)

Compiled by Frank Pingue; Editing by Julian Linden

