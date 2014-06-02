Factbox: Profile of Los Angeles Kings

(Reuters) - Brief profile on the Los Angeles Kings, who won the National Hockey League’s Western Conference title on Sunday to clinch a place in the Stanley Cup Finals against the New York Rangers.
Founded: 1967
Home arena: Staples Center
Regular season record: 46-28-8 (100 points)
How they qualified for the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals:
Third in Pacific Division
Beat San Jose 4-3 in Western Conference quarter-finals
Beat Anaheim 4-3 in Western Conference semi-finals
Beat Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in Western Conference finals
Head coach: Darryl Sutter
Most goals in playoffs: Marian Gaborik (12)
Most points in playoffs: Anze Kopitar (24)
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1993, 2012, 2014)
Stanley Cup championships: One (2012)
