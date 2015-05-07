Johnson strikes late to put Lightning on brink of series sweep

May 6, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) passes the puck as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Tom Gilbert (77) defends during the second period of game three of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Center Tyler Johnson scored with 1.1 seconds left in regulation as the Tampa Bay Lightning edged the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the Eastern Conference semi-final series on Wednesday night.

Johnson broke the deadlock in a game that looked destined for overtime with his eighth goal of the playoffs, taking a centering pass in front of the net and pushing it past Montreal goaltender Carey Price.

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop carried a shutout well into the third period but Montreal tied the game when right winger Brendan Gallagher, diving to the net, pushed a rebound under his pad to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:57 left.

Lightning center Alex Killorn had scored a first-period goal to give Tampa the early advantage.

With eight minutes left in the opening period, Killorn was set up with a strong entry pass from Lightning center Steven Stamkos, who picked up his sixth assist.

Tampa Bay, winners of five straight in the playoffs, can finish the series with a win at home on Thursday night.

The Canadiens had more scoring opportunities through two periods, outshooting the Lightning 8-6 in the opening period and holding them without a shot for the first 12 minutes of the second.