Apr 30, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) attempts to shoot as New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) makes a save during the third period of game two of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Tyler Johnson scored two goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference second-round series on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Florida.

The series is tied 1-1 as the teams head north for Game 3 in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Jonathan Drouin and Victor Hedman also notched goals for the Lightning and Ben Bishop made 19 saves.

Nicolay Kulemin had the Islanders’ lone goal.