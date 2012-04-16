FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penguins' Adams suspended one game; Bylsma fined
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 16, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

Penguins' Adams suspended one game; Bylsma fined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Craig Adams (L) battles with Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa for the puck in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Craig Adams was suspended one game and head coach Dan Bylsma fined $10,000 on Monday for incidents that occurred during Game Three of their Eastern Conference quarter-final with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Adams was banned for instigating a fight late in the third period of Sunday’s 8-4 loss. He was assessed a minor penalty, a fighting major and a game misconduct.

Adams will miss Game Four of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Flyers lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.