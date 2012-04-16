Penguins' Adams suspended one game; Bylsma fined

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Craig Adams (L) battles with Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa for the puck in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Craig Adams was suspended one game and head coach Dan Bylsma fined $10,000 on Monday for incidents that occurred during Game Three of their Eastern Conference quarter-final with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Adams was banned for instigating a fight late in the third period of Sunday’s 8-4 loss. He was assessed a minor penalty, a fighting major and a game misconduct.

Adams will miss Game Four of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Flyers lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.