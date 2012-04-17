Penguins' Adams suspended one game; Bylsma fined

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Craig Adams was suspended one game and head coach Dan Bylsma fined $10,000 on Monday for incidents that occurred during Game Three of their Eastern Conference quarter-final with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Adams was banned for instigating a fight late in the third period of Sunday’s 8-4 loss. He was assessed a minor penalty, a fighting major and a game misconduct.
Adams will miss Game Four of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Flyers lead the series 3-0.
(This story has been filed to correct day of Game Four)
Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue