Crosby hat-trick helps Penguins to 2-0 series lead

(Reuters) - Captain Sidney Crosby scored a hat-trick as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in Game Two of the National Hockey League Eastern Conference semi-finals on Friday.

The top-seeded Penguins won the first game of the best-of-seven series 4-1.

“I think we did a great job all game of putting a lot of pressure on them but when we gave up chances they were pretty big ones,” Crosby said.

“We want to limit those big chances we give up but I feel good about how many shots we got off and the pressure we put on them.”

Crosby fired in his first goal after just three minutes of the opening period although seventh-seeded Ottawa’s Kyle Turris scored a power play goal at 13:15 to level the score.

Crosby then scored two more goals, one late in the first period and another just over a minute into the second to wrestle control back and claim his second career playoff hat-trick.

Colin Greening kept the Senators in striking range with a goal just 40 seconds later but Brenden Morrow tipped in a goal mid-period to extend the lead.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave the visitors hope with an early third period score but the Penguins held firm ahead of Games Three and Four in Ottawa.