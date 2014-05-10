Emotional Rangers stay alive by pounding Penguins

May 9, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) handles the puck as New York Rangers left wing Carl Hagelin (62) chases during the second period in game five of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Rangers staved off elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-1 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on an emotional night for right winger Martin St. Louis.

The Rangers rallied around St. Louis, who had been rocked by the sudden death of his mother before the game, and put in their best performance of the series.

”You don’t expect these things,“ said St. Louis. ”It was a couple tough days for my family, but I know deep down my mother would want me to play this game.

“She’d be proud of me coming here and helping as much as I can tonight. The boys are so supportive, the support I’ve got from the boys, my friends and family ... is unbelievable.”

May 9, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) and New York Rangers defenseman John Moore (17) tussle during the third period in game five of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. The Rangers won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series 3-2, with Game Six to be played in New York on Sunday.

Center Derick Brassard scored twice and the Rangers’ much maligned power play also accounted for two goals. New York had been on a 0-for-36 power play skid.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The Rangers improved to 8-2 in their past 10 playoff games when facing elimination, including wins in three of five road games dating back to 2012.

Pittsburgh’s loss was its first in regulation in these playoffs. All three of its previous playoff defeats had come in overtime.

“We didn’t get a win at home and it’s a missed opportunity Game Five here at home,” said Pittsburgh head coach Dan Bylsma. “We have to turn the page. We’re going back to Madison Square Garden to win our fourth one there.”