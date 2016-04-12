Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:
Regular season record: 56-18-8 (120 points)
How they qualified: First in Metropolitan division
Head coach: Barry Trotz
Most points: Evgeny Kuznetsov (77)
Most goals: Alex Ovechkin (50)
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 48-26-8 (104 points)
How they qualified: Second in Metropolitan division
Head coach: Mike Sullivan
Most points: Sidney Crosby (85)
Most goals: Sidney Crosby (36)
Stanley Cup championships: Three (1991, 1992, 2009)
Regular season record: 47-26-9 (103 points)
How they qualified: Won Atlantic division
Head coach: Gerard Gallant
Most points: Jaromir Jagr (66)
Most goals: Aleksander Barkov (28)
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 46-27-9 (101 points)
How they qualified: Third in Metropolitan division
Head coach: Alain Vigneault
Most points: Mats Zuccarello (61)
Most goals: Derick Brassard (27)
Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)
Regular season record: 45-27-10 (100 points)
How they qualified: Wild card
Head coach: Jack Capuano
Most points: John Tavares (70)
Most goals: John Tavares (33)
Stanley Cup championships: Four (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)
Regular season record: 46-31-5 (97 points)
How they qualified: Second in Atlantic division
Head coach: Jon Cooper
Most points: Nikita Kucherov (66)
Most goals: Steven Stamkos (36)
Stanley Cup championships: One (2004)
Regular season record: 41-27-14 (96 points)
How they qualified: Wild card
Head coach: Dave Hakstol
Most points: Claude Giroux (67)
Most goals: Wayne Simmonds (32)
Stanley Cup championships: Two (1974, 1975)
Regular season record: 41-30-11 (93 points)
How they qualified: Third in Atlantic division
Head coach: Jeff Blashill
Most points: Henrik Zetterberg (50)
Most goals: Dylan Larkin (23)
Stanley Cup championships: 11 (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952,
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto