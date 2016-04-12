FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 12, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Regular season record: 56-18-8 (120 points)

How they qualified: First in Metropolitan division

Head coach: Barry Trotz

Most points: Evgeny Kuznetsov (77)

Most goals: Alex Ovechkin (50)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Regular season record: 48-26-8 (104 points)

How they qualified: Second in Metropolitan division

Head coach: Mike Sullivan

Most points: Sidney Crosby (85)

Most goals: Sidney Crosby (36)

Stanley Cup championships: Three (1991, 1992, 2009)

- -

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Regular season record: 47-26-9 (103 points)

How they qualified: Won Atlantic division

Head coach: Gerard Gallant

Most points: Jaromir Jagr (66)

Most goals: Aleksander Barkov (28)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

NEW YORK RANGERS

Regular season record: 46-27-9 (101 points)

How they qualified: Third in Metropolitan division

Head coach: Alain Vigneault

Most points: Mats Zuccarello (61)

Most goals: Derick Brassard (27)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)

- -

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Regular season record: 45-27-10 (100 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: Jack Capuano

Most points: John Tavares (70)

Most goals: John Tavares (33)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)

- -

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Regular season record: 46-31-5 (97 points)

How they qualified: Second in Atlantic division

Head coach: Jon Cooper

Most points: Nikita Kucherov (66)

Most goals: Steven Stamkos (36)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2004)

- -

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Regular season record: 41-27-14 (96 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: Dave Hakstol

Most points: Claude Giroux (67)

Most goals: Wayne Simmonds (32)

Stanley Cup championships: Two (1974, 1975)

- -

DETROIT RED WINGS

Regular season record: 41-30-11 (93 points)

How they qualified: Third in Atlantic division

Head coach: Jeff Blashill

Most points: Henrik Zetterberg (50)

Most goals: Dylan Larkin (23)

Stanley Cup championships: 11 (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952,

1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.