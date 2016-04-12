Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Regular season record: 56-18-8 (120 points)

How they qualified: First in Metropolitan division

Head coach: Barry Trotz

Most points: Evgeny Kuznetsov (77)

Most goals: Alex Ovechkin (50)

Stanley Cup championships: None

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Regular season record: 48-26-8 (104 points)

How they qualified: Second in Metropolitan division

Head coach: Mike Sullivan

Most points: Sidney Crosby (85)

Most goals: Sidney Crosby (36)

Stanley Cup championships: Three (1991, 1992, 2009)

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Regular season record: 47-26-9 (103 points)

How they qualified: Won Atlantic division

Head coach: Gerard Gallant

Most points: Jaromir Jagr (66)

Most goals: Aleksander Barkov (28)

Stanley Cup championships: None

NEW YORK RANGERS

Regular season record: 46-27-9 (101 points)

How they qualified: Third in Metropolitan division

Head coach: Alain Vigneault

Most points: Mats Zuccarello (61)

Most goals: Derick Brassard (27)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Regular season record: 45-27-10 (100 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: Jack Capuano

Most points: John Tavares (70)

Most goals: John Tavares (33)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Regular season record: 46-31-5 (97 points)

How they qualified: Second in Atlantic division

Head coach: Jon Cooper

Most points: Nikita Kucherov (66)

Most goals: Steven Stamkos (36)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2004)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Regular season record: 41-27-14 (96 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: Dave Hakstol

Most points: Claude Giroux (67)

Most goals: Wayne Simmonds (32)

Stanley Cup championships: Two (1974, 1975)

DETROIT RED WINGS

Regular season record: 41-30-11 (93 points)

How they qualified: Third in Atlantic division

Head coach: Jeff Blashill

Most points: Henrik Zetterberg (50)

Most goals: Dylan Larkin (23)

Stanley Cup championships: 11 (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952,

1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)