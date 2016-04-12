Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

DALLAS STARS

Regular season record: 50-23-9 (109 points)

How they qualified: First in Central division

Head coach: Lindy Ruff

Most points: Jamie Benn (89)

Most goals: Jamie Benn (41)

Stanley Cup championships: One (1999)

- -

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Regular season record: 49-24-9 (107 points)

How they qualified: Second in Central division

Head coach: Ken Hitchcock

Most points: Vladimir Tarasenko (74)

Most goals: Vladimir Tarasenko (40)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Regular season record: 47-26-9 (103 points)

How they qualified: Third in Central division

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

Most points: Patrick Kane (106)

Most goals: Patrick Kane (46)

Stanley Cup championships: Six (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010,

2013, 2015)

- -

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Regular season record: 46-25-11 (103 points)

How they qualified: First in Pacific division

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

Most points: Ryan Getzlaf (63)

Most goals: Corey Perry (34)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)

- -

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Regular season record: 48-28-6 (102 points)

How they qualified: Second in Pacific division

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

Most points: Anze Kopitar (74)

Most goals: Tyler Toffoli (31)

Stanley Cup championships: Two (2012, 2014)

- -

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Regular season record: 46-30-6 (98 points)

How they qualified: Third in Pacific division

Head coach: Peter DeBoer

Most points: Joe Thornton (82)

Most goals: Joe Pavelski (38)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Regular season record: 41-27-14 (96 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: Peter Laviolette

Most points: Filip Forsberg (64)

Most goals: Filip Forsberg (33)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

MINNESOTA WILD

Regular season record: 38-33-11 (87 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: John Torchetti

Most points: Mikko Koivu (56)

Most goals: Zach Parise (25)

Stanley Cup championships: None