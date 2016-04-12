FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 12, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

DALLAS STARS

Regular season record: 50-23-9 (109 points)

How they qualified: First in Central division

Head coach: Lindy Ruff

Most points: Jamie Benn (89)

Most goals: Jamie Benn (41)

Stanley Cup championships: One (1999)

- -

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Regular season record: 49-24-9 (107 points)

How they qualified: Second in Central division

Head coach: Ken Hitchcock

Most points: Vladimir Tarasenko (74)

Most goals: Vladimir Tarasenko (40)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Regular season record: 47-26-9 (103 points)

How they qualified: Third in Central division

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

Most points: Patrick Kane (106)

Most goals: Patrick Kane (46)

Stanley Cup championships: Six (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010,

2013, 2015)

- -

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Regular season record: 46-25-11 (103 points)

How they qualified: First in Pacific division

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

Most points: Ryan Getzlaf (63)

Most goals: Corey Perry (34)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)

- -

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Regular season record: 48-28-6 (102 points)

How they qualified: Second in Pacific division

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

Most points: Anze Kopitar (74)

Most goals: Tyler Toffoli (31)

Stanley Cup championships: Two (2012, 2014)

- -

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Regular season record: 46-30-6 (98 points)

How they qualified: Third in Pacific division

Head coach: Peter DeBoer

Most points: Joe Thornton (82)

Most goals: Joe Pavelski (38)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Regular season record: 41-27-14 (96 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: Peter Laviolette

Most points: Filip Forsberg (64)

Most goals: Filip Forsberg (33)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

MINNESOTA WILD

Regular season record: 38-33-11 (87 points)

How they qualified: Wild card

Head coach: John Torchetti

Most points: Mikko Koivu (56)

Most goals: Zach Parise (25)

Stanley Cup championships: None

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto

