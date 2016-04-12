Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:
Regular season record: 50-23-9 (109 points)
How they qualified: First in Central division
Head coach: Lindy Ruff
Most points: Jamie Benn (89)
Most goals: Jamie Benn (41)
Stanley Cup championships: One (1999)
Regular season record: 49-24-9 (107 points)
How they qualified: Second in Central division
Head coach: Ken Hitchcock
Most points: Vladimir Tarasenko (74)
Most goals: Vladimir Tarasenko (40)
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 47-26-9 (103 points)
How they qualified: Third in Central division
Head coach: Joel Quenneville
Most points: Patrick Kane (106)
Most goals: Patrick Kane (46)
Stanley Cup championships: Six (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010,
Regular season record: 46-25-11 (103 points)
How they qualified: First in Pacific division
Head coach: Bruce Boudreau
Most points: Ryan Getzlaf (63)
Most goals: Corey Perry (34)
Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)
Regular season record: 48-28-6 (102 points)
How they qualified: Second in Pacific division
Head coach: Darryl Sutter
Most points: Anze Kopitar (74)
Most goals: Tyler Toffoli (31)
Stanley Cup championships: Two (2012, 2014)
Regular season record: 46-30-6 (98 points)
How they qualified: Third in Pacific division
Head coach: Peter DeBoer
Most points: Joe Thornton (82)
Most goals: Joe Pavelski (38)
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 41-27-14 (96 points)
How they qualified: Wild card
Head coach: Peter Laviolette
Most points: Filip Forsberg (64)
Most goals: Filip Forsberg (33)
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 38-33-11 (87 points)
How they qualified: Wild card
Head coach: John Torchetti
Most points: Mikko Koivu (56)
Most goals: Zach Parise (25)
Stanley Cup championships: None
