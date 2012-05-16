Unstoppable Kings bash Coyotes for 2-0 lead

Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter (77) scores on Phoenix Coyotes' goalie Mike Smith (41) while falling on top of Coyotes' Antoine Vermette during Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings dominated Phoenix Coyotes 4-0 on Tuesday to continue their playoff transformation and storm to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Los Angeles have now won seven consecutive post-season games and are two wins short of reaching their first Stanley Cup finals since 1993.

The Kings have never won a Cup title.

The final once appeared a distant dream for the Kings but after blowing away West top seeds Vancouver and St. Louis in the opening playoff rounds they have earned the unfamiliar tag of the favorites.

Dwight King notched a first-period score for the visitors, his third of the series, and Carter then took over with a pair of goals in the second and one final one in the third.

Goaltender Mike Smith made 36 saves to display the form that has carried the Coyotes to this point but Phoenix was overmatched at home for the second straight game.

Los Angeles host the third game on Thursday.