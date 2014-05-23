Rangers' Carcillo banned 10 games for abusing official

May 22, 2014; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Daniel Carcillo (13) skates with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Rangers forward Daniel Carcillo has been suspended 10 games for physically abusing an official during Thursday’s Game Three of the Eastern Conference finals, likely ruling him out of the rest of the playoffs.

Carcillo’s automatic ban by the National Hockey League, imposed on Friday, resulted after he was assessed a game misconduct penalty under Rule 40.3, “Physical Abuse of Officials,” the league said in a statement.

The 29-year-old left wing physically applied force to linesman Scott Driscoll while being escorted to the penalty box late in the first period of New York’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

“Any player who deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner ... which physical force is applied without intent to injure, or who spits on an official, shall be automatically suspended for not less than 10 games,” the NHL said.

Carcillo, who has played for five different teams in the league, has scored two goals for the Rangers in eight playoff games this year.

The Rangers lead the Canadiens 2-1 in their best-of-seven series with Game Four set for Sunday in New York.