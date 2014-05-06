Crosby ends drought as Penguins down Rangers

(Reuters) - Sidney Crosby ended a 13-game playoff scoring drought as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Monday to seize control of their second-round playoff series. Following their 3-0 win on Sunday, the Penguins now enjoy a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series with Game Three set for New York on Wednesday. Crosby sparked things when he netted a breakaway early in the second-period for his first goal of the post-season, Jussi Jokinen adding another goal in the second. That was all the scoring Pittburgh needed as Marc-Andre Fleury earned his second straight shutout with 35 saves in the triumph.
