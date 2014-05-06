FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crosby ends drought as Penguins down Rangers
#Sports News
May 6, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Crosby ends drought as Penguins down Rangers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) handles the puck against the New York Rangers during the third period in game two of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sidney Crosby ended a 13-game playoff scoring drought as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Monday to seize control of their second-round playoff series. Following their 3-0 win on Sunday, the Penguins now enjoy a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series with Game Three set for New York on Wednesday. Crosby sparked things when he netted a breakaway early in the second-period for his first goal of the post-season, Jussi Jokinen adding another goal in the second. That was all the scoring Pittburgh needed as Marc-Andre Fleury earned his second straight shutout with 35 saves in the triumph.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney

