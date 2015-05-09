Rangers claim Game Five win over Caps

May 8, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) clears the puck away after Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Rangers saved their season with a 2-1 win over Washington in Game Five of their Eastern Conference semi-final series on Friday after defenseman Ryan McDonagh scored in overtime to seal the victory.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 with Game Six set for Washington on Sunday.

After two scoreless periods, Capitals winger Curtis Glencross opened the scoring midway through the third and the goal looked like it would be enough to take Washington through to the Conference final.

However, New York’s Chris Kreider scored with under two minutes left to tie the game and send it to overtime.

With 9:37 played in the extra frame, McDonagh scored on a blast from just inside the blue line after a drop pass from center Derek Stepan.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 28 of 29 shots while Washington goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 41 shots. The Capitals had a goal waved off in the second period when a shot by Matt Niskanen went through traffic near the crease and bounced behind Lundqvist but the referee ruled Caps winger Joel Ward had interfered with the New York goaltender.