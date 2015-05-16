Moore's late goal gives Rangers 2-1 win over Tampa

May 16, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Dominic Moore (28) celebrates with New York Rangers center Derick Brassard (16) after scoring the game-winning goal to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dominic Moore scored late in the third period to lead the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening game of their NHL Eastern Conference final on Saturday.

After a scoreless opening frame the Rangers opened the scoring with just 13 seconds left in the second period.

Derek Stepan, the hero of Game Seven with his overtime goal to put New York past Washington and into the conference final, slammed a Chris Kreider rebound past a sprawling Ben Bishop.

The Lightning rallied to even the score in the third period with Ondrej Palat’s power play tally with just less than seven minutes left in regulation.

The game looked headed to overtime before Kevin Hayes threw the puck in front of Tampa’s goal, where it bounced off Moore and into the open net with 2:25 left for the winner.