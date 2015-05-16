FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moore's late goal gives Rangers 2-1 win over Tampa
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 16, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Moore's late goal gives Rangers 2-1 win over Tampa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Dominic Moore (28) celebrates with New York Rangers center Derick Brassard (16) after scoring the game-winning goal to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dominic Moore scored late in the third period to lead the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening game of their NHL Eastern Conference final on Saturday.

After a scoreless opening frame the Rangers opened the scoring with just 13 seconds left in the second period.

Derek Stepan, the hero of Game Seven with his overtime goal to put New York past Washington and into the conference final, slammed a Chris Kreider rebound past a sprawling Ben Bishop.

The Lightning rallied to even the score in the third period with Ondrej Palat’s power play tally with just less than seven minutes left in regulation.

The game looked headed to overtime before Kevin Hayes threw the puck in front of Tampa’s goal, where it bounced off Moore and into the open net with 2:25 left for the winner.

Reporting by Alan Crosby, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.