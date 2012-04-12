Red Wings' Helm out for playoffs with arm injury

Detroit Red Wings Darren Helm skates ahead of Phoenix Coyotes Martin Hanzal (L) and Adrian Aucoin for the puck in the third period during Game 2 of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final hockey game in Glendale, Arizona April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - Detroit Red Wings forward Darren Helm will miss the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after having surgery to repair lacerated tendons in his right forearm, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Helm suffered the injury when he was cut by a skate while making a check in Game One of the Western Conference quarter-final on Wednesday against the Nashville Predators.

He was immediately taken to a hospital in Nashville where he underwent surgery to repair the severed tendons.

Helm had nine goals and 17 assists for the Red Wings this season but was making his return to the team after missing the final 10 games of the regular season with a sprained knee.

The Red Wings went on to lose the opener 3-2 and trail the best-of-seven series 1-0. The series resumes Friday in Nashville.