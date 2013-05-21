Red Wings down Blackhawks to take 2-1 series lead

Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) in the 2nd period of Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference semi-finals hockey game in Detroit, Michigan May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The Detroit Red Wings seized control of their Western Conference semi-final series with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Three on Monday.

After squaring the best-of-seven series in Chicago on Saturday, the Red Wings maintained the momentum on home ice to beat the top-seeded Blackhawks and move ahead 2-1 in the series.

Game Four is on Thursday, again in Detroit.

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard weathered an early storm, making 15 of his 39 saves in the first period.

Seeded seventh in the West, Detroit took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second period and went 2-0 up on goals from Gustav Nyquist and Drew Miller just 31 seconds apart.

The Blackhawks pulled a goal back through Patrick Kane at 4:35 in the third period and thought they had tied it shortly after but Andrew Shaw’s goal was waved off.

Pavel Datsyuk then restored Detroit’s two-goal cushion two minutes later and the Red Wings held on for the win.