Red Wings push Blackhawks to the brink with Game Four win

The Detroit Red Wings bench celebrate an empty net goal by Daniel Cleary against the Chicago Blackhawks in the final minute of Game 4 of their NHL Western Conference semi-finals hockey playoff game in Detroit, Michigan May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The Detroit Red Wings are on the verge of causing another postseason upset after their 2-0 victory over the top seeded Chicago Blackhawks in Game Four on Thursday put them one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

Seventh-seeded Detroit, who eliminated No. 2 seeds Anaheim in the first round, can seal the Western semi-final series with a win over the Blackhawks in Game Five on Saturday in Chicago.

After a scoreless first period, Detroit got on the board when Jakub Kindl scored on a power play midway through the second before Daniel Cleary sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final seconds.

Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard made 28 saves for his second-career playoff shutout.

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews’ struggles continued and he took three consecutive penalties in the second period. The Red Wings scored on the second of those power play opportunities.

Toews has not scored a goal in the playoffs this season.

Chicago, who won the President’s Trophy for scoring the most points in the regular season, won the opening game against Detroit but have now lost three straight.