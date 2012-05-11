Coyotes and Kings to open conference finals on Sunday

Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) makes a save against the Nashville Predators during Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference semi-final hockey playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) conference finals begin this weekend when the third-seed Phoenix Coyotes host the eighth-seed Los Angeles Kings.

The teams face off in Game One of the best-of-seven Western Conference final in Arizona on Sunday. Phoenix will also host Game Two on Tuesday before the series shifts to Los Angeles.

The Eastern Conference final, which will feature the sixth-seed New Jersey Devils versus either the New York Rangers or the Washington Capitals, starts Monday with Game Two on Wednesday.

If the top-seeded Rangers beat the Capitals in Game Seven of their East semi-final at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, they will host the Devils in the first two games.

If the seventh-seed Capitals win, the Devils will host the opening two games of the series.

The NHL said the remaining games of the best-of-seven series would be announced later.