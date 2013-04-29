FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schedule for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs
#Sports News
April 29, 2013 / 8:45 PM / in 4 years

Schedule for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the opening round of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1-Pittsburgh Penguins vs 8-New York Islanders

Game 1: May 1 at Pittsburgh

Game 2: May 3 at Pittsburgh

Game 3: May 5 at New York

Game 4: May 7 at New York

Game 5: May 9 at Pittsburgh (if needed)

Game 6: May 11 at New York (if needed)

Game 7: May 12 at Pittsburgh (if needed)

- -

2-Montreal vs 7-Ottawa Senators

Game 1: May 2 at Montreal

Game 2: May 3 at Montreal

Game 3: May 5 at Ottawa

Game 4: May 7 at Ottawa

Game 5: May 9 at Montreal (if needed)

Game 6: May 11 at Ottawa (if needed)

Game 7: May 12 at Montreal (if needed)

- -

3-Washington vs 6-New York Rangers

Game 1: May 2 at Washington

Game 2: May 4 at Washington

Game 3: May 6 at New York

Game 4: May 8 at New York

Game 5: May 10 at Washington (if needed)

Game 6: May 12 at New York (if needed)

Game 7: May 13 at Washington (if needed)

- -

4-Boston Bruins vs 5-Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: May 1 at Boston

Game 2: May 4 at Boston

Game 3: May 6 at Toronto

Game 4: May 8 at Toronto

Game 5: May 10 at Boston (if needed)

Game 6: May 12 at Toronto (if needed)

Game 7: May 13 at Boston (if needed)

- -e

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1-Chicago Blackhawks vs 8-Minesota Wild

Game 1: April 30 at Chicago

Game 2: May 3 at Chicago

Game 3: May 5 at Minnesota

Game 4: May 7 at Minnesota

Game 5: May 9 at Chicago (if needed)

Game 6: May 11 at Minnesota (if needed)

Game 7: May 12 at Chicago (if needed)

- -

2-Anaheim Ducks vs 7-Detroit Red Wings

Game 1: April 30 at Anaheim

Game 2: May 2 at Anaheim

Game 3: May 4 at Detroit

Game 4: May 6 at Detroit

Game 5: May 8 at Anaheim (if needed)

Game 6: May 10 at Detroit (if needed)

Game 7: May 12 at Anaheim (if needed)

- -

3-Vancouver Canucks vs 6-San Jose Sharks

Game 1: May 1 at Vancouver

Game 2: May 3 at Vancouver

Game 3: May 5 at San Jose

Game 4: May 7 at San Jose

Game 5: May 9 at Vancouver (if needed)

Game 6: May 11 at San Jose (if needed)

Game 7: May 13 at Vancouver (if needed)

- -

4-St. Louis Blues vs 5-Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: April 30 at St. Louis

Game 2: May 2 at St. Louis

Game 3: May 4 at Los Angeles

Game 4: May 6 at Los Angeles

Game 5: May 8 at St. Louis (if needed)

Game 6: May 10 at Los Angeles (if needed)

Game 7: May 13 at St. Louis (if needed)

- -

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
