Schedule for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the opening round of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:
1-Pittsburgh Penguins vs 8-New York Islanders
Game 1: May 1 at Pittsburgh
Game 2: May 3 at Pittsburgh
Game 3: May 5 at New York
Game 4: May 7 at New York
Game 5: May 9 at Pittsburgh (if needed)
Game 6: May 11 at New York (if needed)
Game 7: May 12 at Pittsburgh (if needed)
2-Montreal vs 7-Ottawa Senators
Game 1: May 2 at Montreal
Game 2: May 3 at Montreal
Game 3: May 5 at Ottawa
Game 4: May 7 at Ottawa
Game 5: May 9 at Montreal (if needed)
Game 6: May 11 at Ottawa (if needed)
Game 7: May 12 at Montreal (if needed)
3-Washington vs 6-New York Rangers
Game 1: May 2 at Washington
Game 2: May 4 at Washington
Game 3: May 6 at New York
Game 4: May 8 at New York
Game 5: May 10 at Washington (if needed)
Game 6: May 12 at New York (if needed)
Game 7: May 13 at Washington (if needed)
4-Boston Bruins vs 5-Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 1: May 1 at Boston
Game 2: May 4 at Boston
Game 3: May 6 at Toronto
Game 4: May 8 at Toronto
Game 5: May 10 at Boston (if needed)
Game 6: May 12 at Toronto (if needed)
Game 7: May 13 at Boston (if needed)
1-Chicago Blackhawks vs 8-Minesota Wild
Game 1: April 30 at Chicago
Game 2: May 3 at Chicago
Game 3: May 5 at Minnesota
Game 4: May 7 at Minnesota
Game 5: May 9 at Chicago (if needed)
Game 6: May 11 at Minnesota (if needed)
Game 7: May 12 at Chicago (if needed)
2-Anaheim Ducks vs 7-Detroit Red Wings
Game 1: April 30 at Anaheim
Game 2: May 2 at Anaheim
Game 3: May 4 at Detroit
Game 4: May 6 at Detroit
Game 5: May 8 at Anaheim (if needed)
Game 6: May 10 at Detroit (if needed)
Game 7: May 12 at Anaheim (if needed)
3-Vancouver Canucks vs 6-San Jose Sharks
Game 1: May 1 at Vancouver
Game 2: May 3 at Vancouver
Game 3: May 5 at San Jose
Game 4: May 7 at San Jose
Game 5: May 9 at Vancouver (if needed)
Game 6: May 11 at San Jose (if needed)
Game 7: May 13 at Vancouver (if needed)
4-St. Louis Blues vs 5-Los Angeles Kings
Game 1: April 30 at St. Louis
Game 2: May 2 at St. Louis
Game 3: May 4 at Los Angeles
Game 4: May 6 at Los Angeles
Game 5: May 8 at St. Louis (if needed)
Game 6: May 10 at Los Angeles (if needed)
Game 7: May 13 at St. Louis (if needed)
