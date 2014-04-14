FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schedule for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs
#Sports News
April 14, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Schedule for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the opening round of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins versus Detroit Red Wings

Game 1: April 18 at Boston

Game 2: April 20 at Boston

Game 3: April 22 at Detroit

Game 4: April 24 at Detroit

Game 5: April 26 at Boston (if needed)

Game 6: April 28 at Detroit (if needed)

Game 7: April 30 at Boston (if needed)

- -

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: April 16 at Tampa Bay

Game 2: April 18 at Tampa Bay

Game 3: April 20 at Montreal

Game 4: April 22 at Montreal

Game 5: April 24 at Tampa Bay (if needed)

Game 6: April 27 at Montreal (if needed)

Game 7: April 29 at Tampa Bay (if needed)

- -

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1: April 16 at Pittsburgh

Game 2: April 19 at Pittsburgh

Game 3: April 21 at Columbus

Game 4: April 23 at Columbus

Game 5: April 26 at Pittsburgh (if needed)

Game 6: April 28 at Columbus (if needed)

Game 7: April 30 at Pittsburgh (if needed)

- -

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers

Game 1: April 17 at New York

Game 2: April 20 at New York

Game 3: April 22 at Philadelphia

Game 4: April 25 at Philadelphia

Game 5: April 27 at New York (if needed)

Game 6: April 29 at Philadelphia (if needed)

Game 7: April 30 at New York (if needed)

- -

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild

Game 1: April 17 at Colorado

Game 2: April 19 at Colorado

Game 3: April 21 at Minnesota

Game 4: April 24 at Minnesota

Game 5: April 26 at Colorado (if needed)

Game 6: April 28 at Minnesota (if needed)

Game 7: April 30 at Colorado (if needed)

- -

St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks

Game 1: April 17 at St. Louis

Game 2: April 19 at St. Louis

Game 3: April 21 at Chicago

Game 4: April 23 at Chicago

Game 5: April 25 at St. Louis (if needed)

Game 6: April 27 at Chicago (if needed)

Game 7: April 29 at St. Louis (if needed)

- -

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: April 16 at Anaheim

Game 2: April 18 at Anaheim

Game 3: April 21 at Dallas

Game 4: April 23 at Dallas

Game 5: April 25 at Anaheim (if needed)

Game 6: April 27 at Dallas (if needed)

Game 7: April 29 at Anaheim (if needed)

- -

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: April 17 at San Jose

Game 2: April 20 at San Jose

Game 3: April 22 at Los Angeles

Game 4: April 24 at Los Angeles

Game 5: April 26 at San Jose (if needed)

Game 6: April 28 at Los Angeles (if needed)

Game 7: April 30 at San Jose (if needed)

- -

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Gene Cherry

