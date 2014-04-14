Schedule for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the opening round of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:
Boston Bruins versus Detroit Red Wings
Game 1: April 18 at Boston
Game 2: April 20 at Boston
Game 3: April 22 at Detroit
Game 4: April 24 at Detroit
Game 5: April 26 at Boston (if needed)
Game 6: April 28 at Detroit (if needed)
Game 7: April 30 at Boston (if needed)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: April 16 at Tampa Bay
Game 2: April 18 at Tampa Bay
Game 3: April 20 at Montreal
Game 4: April 22 at Montreal
Game 5: April 24 at Tampa Bay (if needed)
Game 6: April 27 at Montreal (if needed)
Game 7: April 29 at Tampa Bay (if needed)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Game 1: April 16 at Pittsburgh
Game 2: April 19 at Pittsburgh
Game 3: April 21 at Columbus
Game 4: April 23 at Columbus
Game 5: April 26 at Pittsburgh (if needed)
Game 6: April 28 at Columbus (if needed)
Game 7: April 30 at Pittsburgh (if needed)
New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers
Game 1: April 17 at New York
Game 2: April 20 at New York
Game 3: April 22 at Philadelphia
Game 4: April 25 at Philadelphia
Game 5: April 27 at New York (if needed)
Game 6: April 29 at Philadelphia (if needed)
Game 7: April 30 at New York (if needed)
Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild
Game 1: April 17 at Colorado
Game 2: April 19 at Colorado
Game 3: April 21 at Minnesota
Game 4: April 24 at Minnesota
Game 5: April 26 at Colorado (if needed)
Game 6: April 28 at Minnesota (if needed)
Game 7: April 30 at Colorado (if needed)
St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks
Game 1: April 17 at St. Louis
Game 2: April 19 at St. Louis
Game 3: April 21 at Chicago
Game 4: April 23 at Chicago
Game 5: April 25 at St. Louis (if needed)
Game 6: April 27 at Chicago (if needed)
Game 7: April 29 at St. Louis (if needed)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars
Game 1: April 16 at Anaheim
Game 2: April 18 at Anaheim
Game 3: April 21 at Dallas
Game 4: April 23 at Dallas
Game 5: April 25 at Anaheim (if needed)
Game 6: April 27 at Dallas (if needed)
Game 7: April 29 at Anaheim (if needed)
San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings
Game 1: April 17 at San Jose
Game 2: April 20 at San Jose
Game 3: April 22 at Los Angeles
Game 4: April 24 at Los Angeles
Game 5: April 26 at San Jose (if needed)
Game 6: April 28 at Los Angeles (if needed)
Game 7: April 30 at San Jose (if needed)
