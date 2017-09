Schedule of games for the second round of NHL playoffs

(Reuters) - Following is the schedule for the second-round, best-of-seven series in the National Hockey League playoffs (*-if needed):

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

Game 1 - May 1 at Boston

Game 2 - May 3 at Boston

Game 3 - May 6 at Montreal

Game 4 - May 8 at Montreal

Game 5 * May 10 at Boston

Game 6 * May 12 at Montreal

Game 7 * May 14 at Boston

- -

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

Game 1 - May 2 at Pittsburgh

Game 2 - May 4 at Pittsburgh

Game 3 - May 5 at New York

Game 4 - May 7 at New York

Game 5 * May 9 at Pittsburgh

Game 6 * May 11 at New York

Game 7 * May 13 at Pittsburgh

- -

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild

Game 1 - May 2 at Chicago

Game 2 - May 4 at Chicago

Game 3 - May 6 at Minnesota

Game 4 - May 9 at Minnesota

Game 5 * May 11 at Chicago

Game 6 * May 13 at Minnesota

Game 7 * May 15 at Chicago

- -

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Game 1 - May 3 at Anaheim

Game 2 - May 5 at Anaheim

Game 3 - May 8 at Los Angeles

Game 4 - May 10 at Los Angeles

Game 5 * May 12 at Anaheim

Game 6 * May 14 at Los Angeles

Game 7 * May 16 at Anaheim