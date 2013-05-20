Senators avoid 3-0 deficit with double OT win over Pens

Ottawa Senators' Colin Greening (R) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal on Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tomas Vokoun (L) during the second overtime period in Game 3 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey game in Ottawa May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - The Ottawa Senators clawed their way back into their Eastern Conference semi-final series against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Colin Greening’s goal in double overtime giving them a 2-1 win over the Penguins in Game Three.

After losing the first two games of the series and trailing 1-0 on the night to Tyler Kennedy’s second period goal, Ottawa were just seconds away from losing a third straight to the top-seeded Penguins.

However, Daniel Alfredsson scored with 29 seconds left in regulation, despite the Senators being shorthanded, before Greening’s goal cut the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. Game Four is in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Sidney Crosby was coming off a hat-trick that gave the Penguins command in Game Two but he was held without a point on Sunday.

Craig Anderson made 49 saves for the Sens, while Tomas Vokoun had 46 for the visitors.

The Senators also got a boost from the return of forward Jason Spezza, who had not played since January after undergoing back surgery. He was on the ice for just under 19 minutes and did not register a point.

Greening has now scored in all three games against Pittsburgh.