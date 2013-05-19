FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharks win in overtime to get on board against Kings
May 19, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Sharks win in overtime to get on board against Kings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks react as the game-winning puck shot by Sharks' Logan Couture (39) enters the goal in the overtime period during Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference semifinal playoff hockey game in San Jose, California May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Logan Couture scored early in overtime to help the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings in Game Three of the NHL’s Western Conference semi-finals on Saturday.

The Sharks clawed back into the best of seven series after Couture took advantage of a power play penalty just 1:29 into the extra period.

The Kings’ Robyn Regehr (hooking) and Trevor Lewis (interference) were both penalized inside the final minute of regulation to give San Jose a five-on-three situation into overtime.

While they failed to score with a two-man advantage, Couture rammed home a chance while still in the five-on-four powerplay from a Patrick Marleau pass to send the home crowd into rapture as they dragged themselves back into the series.

Dan Boyle had given the Sharks a dream start with a goal after just 94 seconds but 21-year-old Tyler Toffoli cancelled it out with a goal midway through the first period for the Kings.

“You don’t want to go down three games, this was a big game. It’s a known fact we needed a win,” Boyle said of the result that left the series at 2-1 to the Kings with Game Four also in San Jose on May 21.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

