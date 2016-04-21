Sharks use power play to take control against Kings

San Jose Sharks left wing Patrick Marleau (12) shoots and scores against Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) in the third period of game four of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The power play found redemption as the San Jose Sharks held on to beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Sharks, who went 3-for-4 on the power play one game after going 0-for-5, lead the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series 3-1.

The victory moves San Jose within one win of advancing to the second-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 5 is Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

San Jose’s 3-0 third-period lead looked safe when Patrick Marleau scored the team’s third power-play goal of the game 1:40 into the session, and only five seconds into defenseman Jamie McBain’s high stick of rookie Joonas Donskoi.

But the Kings scored twice of just under four minutes to make it a one-goal game.

First Trevor Lewis touched a Luke Schenn drive from the blue line through Martin Jones, a goal that stood following a coach’s challenge for goaltender inference at 2:49.

Then Schenn scored his second career playoff goal with another blast from the point, this one through a maze of bodies lined up in front of Jones at 6:44 also at even strength.

San Jose struck twice in the second period on the strength of its power play.

Defenseman Brent Burns scored his second of the series at 2:09 to break a scoreless tie. He one-timed a cross-ice no-look seam pass from Joel Ward just inside the near post to beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick.

After killing consecutive minors, the Sharks went back on the advantage and scored again with defenseman Rob Scuderi in the box for tripping Tomas Hertl at 8:42.

This time it was Joe Pavelski connecting for the fourth time in the series. He punched home a perfect feed from behind the net by Joe Thornton.

Pavelski gained position on Drew Doughty and Jeff Carter.