Sharks' Torres banned for second round for illegal hit
May 16, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Sharks' Torres banned for second round for illegal hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Jose Sharks left wing Raffi Torres (13) looks up after hitting Los Angeles Kings center Jarret Stoll (28) to the ice in the second period during Game 1 of their NHL Western Conference semifinal playoff hockey game in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - San Jose Sharks winger Raffi Torres has been suspended for the rest of the Western Conference semi-finals for a hit to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Jarret Stoll, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Thursday.

Torres will miss a maximum six games if the best-of-seven playoff series goes the distance and as little as four games if San Jose, which trails the series 1-0, wins four straight.

The 31-year-old Canadian, who attended an in-person hearing at NHL offices on Thursday, delivered the hit late in the second period of Tuesday’s series opener to the second-round series and Stoll did not return.

“Rather than hit Stoll through the core of his body Torres takes a route that makes Stoll’s head the principal point of contact,” NHL disciplinarian Brendan Shanahan said in a video on the league’s website.

Torres has been suspended three times and fined three times during his 12-year NHL career, including a 21-game ban during last season’s playoff for a hit on Marian Hossa of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The series resumes later on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Edfiting by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
