Stars singing the Blues as St. Louis grabs series lead

May 7, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates a goal by center Robby Fabbri (not pictured) against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Robby Fabbri and Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist and Brian Elliott stopped 27 of 28 shots for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series at American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dmitrij Jaskin scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Blues, collecting his own rebound to score his first career playoff goal midway through the second period. Jaskin was appearing in his first game of the postseason.

Troy Brouwer also scored for the Blues, who now lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. St. Louis, which has won two straight games in Dallas in the series, hosts Game 6 on Monday.

Alex Goligoski scored the lone goal for Dallas.

St. Louis struck first when Fabbri scored his second goal of the playoffs 6:00 into the game off a deflection. Fabbri’s wrist shot from the left circle deflected in off the right skate of Stars rookie forward Brett Ritchie.

Dallas tied it at 10:58 of the first period when Goligoski scored his fourth goal of the playoffs. Goligoski received a pass from Vernon Fiddler and beat Blues goaltender Brian Elliott high to the far post on a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle.

Goligoski scored five goals for the Stars during the regular season.

It was a 1-1 game after 20 minutes.

Jaskin, playing his first game of the playoffs, scored his first career playoff goal 10:34 into the second period by collecting his own rebound. Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen denied Jaskin’s wrist shot from the slot, but Jaskin flicked the ensuing rebound in to make it 2-1, scoring on a shot that traveled across the crossbar but crossed the line before the puck popped back onto the ice.

May 7, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jaskin last played April 7 against Chicago.

St. Louis then went ahead 3-1 with 2:18 remaining before the second intermission when Brouwer scored his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Stars defenseman Kris Russell blocked Stastny’s initial shot near the far post and the puck deflected over to Brouwer, who scored at the near post although Brouwer’s goal wasn’t on the hardest of shots.

Blues led 3-1 at the end of two periods. St. Louis outshot Dallas 11-6 in the middle frame.

Elliott made two huge saves on Cody Eakin, who scored the game-winner in overtime in Game 4 on Thursday, early in the third period.

Elliott turned away Eakin’s one-time slap shot from near the far post with a pad save at 3:52. Elliott then denied Eakin’s attempt to score off the rebound two seconds later.

Dallas got the first power play of the game 4:38 into the third period when Blues captain David Backes was called for holding. The Stars failed to convert on either power play they received in the third period, making them 1-for-16 on the power play in the series.

Lehtonen stopped 18 of 21 shots in a losing effort for Dallas. Lehtonen first left the ice with 3:50 remaining and after briefly returning, left for a second time with 2:36 left.

Stastny added an empty-net goal with 1:40 remaining to ice the win for the visitors.