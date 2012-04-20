Decision on Coyotes' Torres coming Saturday: NHL

Phoenix Coyotes winger Raffi Torres walks from the NHL offices after meeting with officials in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Phoenix Coyotes winger Raffi Torres will learn on Saturday the length of his suspension for his devastating hit on Chicago Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa, the National Hockey League said on Friday.

Torres was suspended indefinitely after he launched himself into an unsuspecting Hossa with a shoulder-to-head hit more than half a second after the Chicago player passed the puck during Game Three of Tuesday’s Western Conference quarter-final.

Hossa lay on the ice of Chicago’s United Center for several minutes before being taken away on a stretcher. He was released from hospital a few hours later.

Torres left his hearing at NHL headquarters in midtown Manhattan from a side door shortly after 2 p.m. EDT on Friday and got into a car without offering details from the discussion.

“I can’t really talk about it right now,” Torres told Reuters when asked how the hearing went.

There is no timetable for Hossa’s return, which is a severe blow to the Blackhawks since the 33-year-old Slovak was their regular-season points leader.

Torres, who has a history of questionable hits during his NHL career, was banned indefinitely pending his Friday hearing with Brendan Shanahan and missed Thursday’s game - won by Phoenix - as a result.

He was fined $2,500 in December for elbowing Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jan Hejda and suspended two days later for two games for an illegal hit on Nate Prosser during a game against the Minnesota Wild.

As a member of the Vancouver Canucks last season, Torres was banned for the final two games of the regular season and two playoff games for an illegal hit on Edmonton’s Jordan Eberle.

Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville was fined $10,000 by the NHL earlier this week for criticizing Game Three officials for failing to call a penalty on Torres.

“It was a brutal hit,” Quenneville said after Chicago’s 3-2 overtime loss on Tuesday. “I saw exactly what happened. It was right in front of me. How four guys missed it was hard. The refereeing tonight was a disgrace.”

The best-of-seven series resumes Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, with Phoenix leading 3-1.