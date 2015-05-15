NHL: Profile of the Western Conference finalists

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks, who will meet in the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Western Conference final, starting on Sunday.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Founded: 1993

Home arena: Honda Center

Regular season record: 51-24-7 (109 points)

How they qualified: Won Pacific division; Beat Winnipeg 4-0 in conference quarter-finals; Beat Calgary 4-1 in conference semi-finals.

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

Most goals in playoffs: Corey Perry (7)

Most points in playoffs: Corey Perry (15)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (2003, 2007)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)

- -

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Founded: 1926

Home arena: United Center

Regular season record: 48-28-6 (102 points)

How they qualified: Third in Central division; Beat Nashville 4-2 in conference quarter-finals; Beat Minnesota 4-0 in conference semi-finals.

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

Most goals in playoffs: Patrick Kane (7)

Most points in playoffs: Patrick Kane (13)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 12 (1931, 1934, 1938, 1944,

1961, 1962, 1965, 1971, 1973, 1992, 2010, 2013)

Stanley Cup championships: Five (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010,

2013)