Profile of NHL Western Conference finalists

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings, who will meet in the National Hockey League’s Western Conference finals, starting on Sunday.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Founded: 1926

Home arena: United Center

Regular season record: 46-21-15 (107 points)

How they qualified: Third in Central Division; Beat St. Louis 4-2 in Conference quarter-finals; Beat Minnesota 4-2 in Conference semi-finals

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

Most goals in playoffs: Patrick Kane, Bryan Bickell (6)

Most points in playoffs: Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook (11)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 12 (1931, 1934, 1938, 1944, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1971, 1973, 1992, 2010, 2013)

Stanley Cup championships: Five (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010, 2013)

- -

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Founded: 1967

Home arena: Staples Center

Regular season record: 46-28-8 (100 points)

How they qualified: Third in Pacific Division; Beat San Jose 4-3 in Conference quarter-finals; Beat Anaheim 4-3 in Conference semi-finals

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

Most goals in playoffs: Marian Gaborik (9)

Most points in playoffs: Anze Kopitar (19)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (1993, 2012)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2012)