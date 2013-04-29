Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams, listed by seed, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:
Regular season record: 36-7-5
How they qualified: Won Central division
Head coach: Joel Quenneville
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 11 (1931, 1934, 1938, 1944, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1971, 1973, 1992, 2010)
Stanley Cup championships: Four (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010)
Regular season record: 30-12-6
How they qualified: Won Pacific division
Head coach: Bruce Boudreau
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (2003, 2007)
Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)
Regular season record: 26-15-7
How they qualified: Won Northwest division
Head coach: Alain Vingneault
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1982, 1994, 2011)
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 29-17-2
How they qualified: Fourth in Western Conference
Head coach: Ken Hitchcock
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1968, 1969, 1970)
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 27-16-5
How they qualified: Fifth in Western Conference
Head coach: Darryl Sutter
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (1993, 2012)
Stanley Cup championships: One (2012)
Regular season record: 25-16-7
How they qualified: Sixth in Western Conference
Head coach: Todd McLellan
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None
Stanley Cup championships: None
Regular season record: 24-16-8
How they qualified: Seventh in Western Conference
Head coach: Mike Babcock
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 24 (1934, 1936, 1937, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1945, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2009)
Stanley Cup championships: 11 (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)
Regular season record: 26-19-3
How they qualified: Eighth in Western Conference
Head coach: Mike Yeo
Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None
Stanley Cup championships: None
Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden