Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams, listed by seed, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

1-CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Regular season record: 36-7-5

How they qualified: Won Central division

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 11 (1931, 1934, 1938, 1944, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1971, 1973, 1992, 2010)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010)

- -

2-ANAHEIM DUCKS

Regular season record: 30-12-6

How they qualified: Won Pacific division

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (2003, 2007)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)

- -

3-VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Regular season record: 26-15-7

How they qualified: Won Northwest division

Head coach: Alain Vingneault

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1982, 1994, 2011)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

4-ST. LOUIS BLUES

Regular season record: 29-17-2

How they qualified: Fourth in Western Conference

Head coach: Ken Hitchcock

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1968, 1969, 1970)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

5-LOS ANGELES KINGS

Regular season record: 27-16-5

How they qualified: Fifth in Western Conference

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (1993, 2012)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2012)

- -

6-SAN JOSE SHARKS

Regular season record: 25-16-7

How they qualified: Sixth in Western Conference

Head coach: Todd McLellan

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

7-DETROIT RED WINGS

Regular season record: 24-16-8

How they qualified: Seventh in Western Conference

Head coach: Mike Babcock

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 24 (1934, 1936, 1937, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1945, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2009)

Stanley Cup championships: 11 (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)

- -

8-MINNESOTA WILD

Regular season record: 26-19-3

How they qualified: Eighth in Western Conference

Head coach: Mike Yeo

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -