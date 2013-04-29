FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 29, 2013 / 8:45 PM / in 4 years

Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams, listed by seed, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

1-CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Regular season record: 36-7-5

How they qualified: Won Central division

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 11 (1931, 1934, 1938, 1944, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1971, 1973, 1992, 2010)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010)

- -

2-ANAHEIM DUCKS

Regular season record: 30-12-6

How they qualified: Won Pacific division

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (2003, 2007)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)

- -

3-VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Regular season record: 26-15-7

How they qualified: Won Northwest division

Head coach: Alain Vingneault

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1982, 1994, 2011)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

4-ST. LOUIS BLUES

Regular season record: 29-17-2

How they qualified: Fourth in Western Conference

Head coach: Ken Hitchcock

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1968, 1969, 1970)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

5-LOS ANGELES KINGS

Regular season record: 27-16-5

How they qualified: Fifth in Western Conference

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (1993, 2012)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2012)

- -

6-SAN JOSE SHARKS

Regular season record: 25-16-7

How they qualified: Sixth in Western Conference

Head coach: Todd McLellan

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

7-DETROIT RED WINGS

Regular season record: 24-16-8

How they qualified: Seventh in Western Conference

Head coach: Mike Babcock

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 24 (1934, 1936, 1937, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1945, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2009)

Stanley Cup championships: 11 (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)

- -

8-MINNESOTA WILD

Regular season record: 26-19-3

How they qualified: Eighth in Western Conference

Head coach: Mike Yeo

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.