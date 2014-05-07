FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wild blank Blackhawks to trim deficit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 7, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Wild blank Blackhawks to trim deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6, 2014; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates his goal with forward Zach Parise (11) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks in game three of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Mikael Granlund scored twice in Minnesota Wild’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks that trimmed their deficit in the Western Conference semi-final series on Tuesday. After losing both of the opening games of the matchup by three goals apiece, the Wild returned home with a vengeance and used a four-goal third period to cut Chicago’s best-of-seven edge to 2-1. Erik Haula and Zach Parise also added scores for Minnesota while goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov needed only 19 saves for the shutout. The defending Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks had their six-game winning streak snapped in defeat. Game Four is on Friday in Minnesota.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.