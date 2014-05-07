Wild blank Blackhawks to trim deficit

(Reuters) - Mikael Granlund scored twice in Minnesota Wild’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks that trimmed their deficit in the Western Conference semi-final series on Tuesday. After losing both of the opening games of the matchup by three goals apiece, the Wild returned home with a vengeance and used a four-goal third period to cut Chicago’s best-of-seven edge to 2-1. Erik Haula and Zach Parise also added scores for Minnesota while goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov needed only 19 saves for the shutout. The defending Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks had their six-game winning streak snapped in defeat. Game Four is on Friday in Minnesota.
