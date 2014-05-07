Wild blank Blackhawks to trim deficit

May 6, 2014; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates his goal with forward Zach Parise (11) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks in game three of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Mikael Granlund scored twice in Minnesota Wild’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks that trimmed their deficit in the Western Conference semi-final series on Tuesday. After losing both of the opening games of the matchup by three goals apiece, the Wild returned home with a vengeance and used a four-goal third period to cut Chicago’s best-of-seven edge to 2-1. Erik Haula and Zach Parise also added scores for Minnesota while goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov needed only 19 saves for the shutout. The defending Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks had their six-game winning streak snapped in defeat. Game Four is on Friday in Minnesota.