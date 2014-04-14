Predators fire longtime head coach Trotz

Nov 15, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz (left) reacts on the bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Barry Trotz has been fired as head coach of the Nashville Predators after failing to lead the team to the National Hockey League playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the team said on Monday.

Trotz, who was the longest tenured coach in the NHL and the only coach in the Predators’ 15-season history, was fired a day after the 2013-14 campaign ended.

“Our organization has high expectations and we have not met them in the past two seasons,” David Poile, general manager of the Predators, said in a statement.

The Predators, who finished the season 10th in the 14-team Western Conference, said the search for a new head coach was underway.

Trotz was offered a position within the Predators’ hockey operations department and will consider his options before making a decision.