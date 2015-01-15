Predators' Rinne out through All-Star Game with knee sprain

Dec 11, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) looks to pass the puck during the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Nashville Predators starting goaltender Pekka Rinne will miss three regular season games and the All-Star Weekend with a sprained knee, the National Hockey League-leading team said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Finnish netminder, who has been one of the league’s top goalies this season, was injured after a collision early in the third period of his team’s 5-1 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Rinne’s status will be updated after the Jan. 24-25 All-Star Break, the Predators said in a statement.

In 37 games this season for Nashville, Rinne has a league-leading 29 wins and ranks second in both goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.931).

Carter Hutton, who replaced Rinne in Tuesday’s game, stopped all 10 shots he faced in the game’s final 17 minutes.