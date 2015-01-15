FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Predators' Rinne out through All-Star Game with knee sprain
January 15, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Predators' Rinne out through All-Star Game with knee sprain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) looks to pass the puck during the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Nashville Predators starting goaltender Pekka Rinne will miss three regular season games and the All-Star Weekend with a sprained knee, the National Hockey League-leading team said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Finnish netminder, who has been one of the league’s top goalies this season, was injured after a collision early in the third period of his team’s 5-1 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Rinne’s status will be updated after the Jan. 24-25 All-Star Break, the Predators said in a statement.

In 37 games this season for Nashville, Rinne has a league-leading 29 wins and ranks second in both goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.931).

Carter Hutton, who replaced Rinne in Tuesday’s game, stopped all 10 shots he faced in the game’s final 17 minutes.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

