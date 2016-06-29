NHL: Predators acquire Subban from Canadiens for Weber

Jun 22, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban walks the red carpet during the 2016 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Montreal and Nashville pulled off a major trade involving two veteran defensemen on Wednesday as the Predators acquired P.K. Subban from the Canadiens for Shea Weber.

Subban was the 2013 winner of the Norris Trophy, which goes to the NHL's top defenseman. The 27-year-old Subban had six goals and 45 assists this past season.

Subban has six years remaining on his contract that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9 million. He is heading into the third season of his eight-year, $72-million pact.

"P.K. Subban is an elite offensive defenseman with tremendous skill and contagious energy that makes the Nashville Predators a better team now and into the future," Predators general manager David Poile said.

"Superstar defensemen of his caliber are a rare commodity, and we are thrilled to add him to the organization."

Weber had spent the past 11 seasons with the Predators and has played in four All-Star Games. The 30-year-old had 20 goals and 31 assists in 78 regular-season games this past season.

Jan 25, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban (76) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Subban was part of blockbuster trade June 29, 2016 between Montreal and Nashville as the Predators acquired P.K. Subban from the Canadiens for Shea Weber. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

This was the eighth NHL season in which Weber had at least 40 points. He added three goals and four assists in 14 postseason games this year.

Weber is under contract for 10 more seasons. His average annual salary cap hit is $7.85 million.

"We completed today an important transaction which I am convinced will make the Canadiens a better team. It was also one of the most difficult decisions I had to make as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens," Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said.

"In Shea Weber, we get a top rated NHL defenseman with tremendous leadership, and a player who will improve our defensive group as well as our power play for many years to come.

"Shea Weber led all NHL defensemen last season with 14 power-play goals. He is a complete rearguard with impressive size and a powerful shot.

"P.K. Subban is a special and very talented player. He provided the Canadiens organization with strong performances on the ice and generous commitment in the community. I wish him the best of luck with the Predators."