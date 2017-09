Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

BOSTON BRUINS

Regular season record: 54-19-9 (117 points)

How they qualified: Won Atlantic Division

Head coach: Claude Julien

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 19 (1927, 1929, 1930, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1953, 1957, 1958, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1990, 2011, 2013)

Stanley Cup championships: Six (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011)

- -

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Regular season record: 51-24-7 (109 points)

How they qualified: Won Metropolitan Division

Head coach: Dan Bylsma

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Four (1991, 1992, 2008, 2009)

Stanley Cup championships: Three (1991, 1992, 2009)

- -

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Regular season record: 46-27-9 (101 points)

How they qualified: Second in Atlantic Division

Head coach: Jon Cooper

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: One (2004)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2004)

- -

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Regular season record: 46-28-8 (100 points)

How they qualified: Third in Atlantic Division

Head coach: Michel Therrien

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 34 (1916, 1917, 1919,1924, 1925, 1930, 1931, 1944, 1946, 1947, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1989, 1993)

Stanley Cup championships: 24 (1916, 1924, 1930, 1931, 1944, 1946, 1953, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1993)

- -

NEW YORK RANGERS

Regular season record: 45-31-6 (96 points)

How they qualified: Second in Metropolitan Division

Head coach: Alain Vigneault

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 10 (1928, 1929, 1932, 1933, 1937, 1940, 1950, 1972, 1979, 1994)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)

- -

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Regular season record: 42-30-10 (94 points)

How they qualified: Third in Metropolitan Division

Head coach: Craig Berube

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Eight (1974, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1985, 1987, 1997, 2010)

Stanley Cup championships: Two (1974, 1975)

- -

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Regular season record: 43-32-7 (93 points)

How they qualified: Won first wild-card seed

Head coach: Todd Richards

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

DETROIT RED WINGS

Regular season record: 39-28-15 (93 points)

How they qualified: Won second -card seed

Head coach: Mike Babcock

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 24 (1934, 1936, 1937, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1945, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2009)

Stanley Cup championships: 11 (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)

- -