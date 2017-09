Profiles of Western Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams, listed in order of regular season point total, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Regular season record: 54-20-8 (116 points)

How they qualified: Won Pacific Division

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (2003, 2007)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2007)

- -

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Regular season record: 52-22-8 (112 points)

How they qualified: Won Central Division

Head coach: Patrick Roy

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (1996, 2001)

Stanley Cup championships: Two (1996, 2001)

- -

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Regular season record: 52-23-7 (111 points)

How they qualified: Second in Central Division

Head coach: Ken Hitchcock

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Three (1968, 1969, 1970)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Regular season record: 51-22-9 (111 points)

How they qualified: Second in Pacific Division

Head coach: Todd McLellan

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Regular season record: 46-21-15 (107 points)

How they qualified: Third in Central Division

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 12 (1931, 1934, 1938, 1944, 1961, 1962, 1965, 1971, 1973, 1992, 2010, 2013)

Stanley Cup championships: Five (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010, 2013)

- -

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Regular season record: 46-28-8 (100 points)

How they qualified: Third in Pacific Division

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Two (1993, 2012)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2012)

- -

MINNESOTA WILD

Regular season record: 43-27-12 (98 points)

How they qualified: Won first wild-card seed

Head coach: Mike Yeo

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: None

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

DALLAS STARS

Regular season record: 40-31-11 (91 points)

How they qualified: Won second wild-card seed

Head coach: Lindy Ruff

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Four (1981*, 1991*, 1999, 2000)

Stanley Cup championships: One (1999)

- -

* As Minnesota North Stars