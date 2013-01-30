FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rangers captain Callahan out 10-14 days with shoulder injury
January 30, 2013 / 11:10 PM / in 5 years

Rangers captain Callahan out 10-14 days with shoulder injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Rangers right wing Ryan Callahan (24) celebrates in front of Philadelphia Flyers left wing Ruslan Fedotenko (26) and goalie Ilya Bryzgalov (30) after he scored in the second period of their NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - New York Rangers captain Ryan Callahan will be sidelined for up two weeks with a partially dislocated shoulder suffered in Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia, the team said on Wednesday.

Callahan, who was injured during a fight in the third period of the Rangers’ 2-1 win, underwent an MRI earlier on Wednesday and was examined by a doctor, the team said in a statement.

According to the Rangers’ timetable, Callahan is likely to miss anywhere between four and seven games over 10-14 day period.

Callahan, who is tied for second in the NHL with 27 hits and sixth among league forwards with nine blocked shots, has two goals in six games this season for the Rangers (3-3).

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Julian Linden

