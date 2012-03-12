Gaborik's OT strike lifts Rangers over Isles

New York Rangers right wing Marian Gaborik (10) has his shot blocked by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Marian Gaborik shook the New York Rangers out of their three-game slump with a game-winning overtime goal in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Sunday.

Gaborik’s 33rd goal of the season came with six seconds remaining in the extra session and maintained the Eastern Conference leading Rangers’ (43-18-7) four-point advantage over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Atlantic division.

“We talked about how important this one was,” Gaborik told reporters. “We had a pretty good game in Chicago (on Friday), but we came up short. Tonight we played a good game.”

The two New York teams traded goals throughout regulation, with the Islanders nudging ahead on three occasions but were unable to open up a bigger lead.

John Tavares opened the scoring in the first period for the Islanders while Matt Moulson and Andrew MacDonald found the net in the second.

Brad Richards tied the game twice with power-play scores in the first two periods before Brian Boyle converted a tip-in in the third to tie the game at 3-3.

The Islanders (28-31-10) were outshot 36-19 but goaltender Evgeni Nabokov came through with 32 saves to help keep the visitors in the game.

Henrik Lundqvist made 16 saves for the Rangers, including a key stop against Frans Nielsen with two minutes left in overtime.

The Rangers will face the Penguins in a critical Atlantic encounter on Thursday.

The Islanders fell to their third straight loss and were disappointed they could not finish the Rangers off.

“It’s very frustrating,” said defenseman Travis Hamonic, who had a pair of assists. “I thought we played a good game, but we couldn’t get it done in the end.”