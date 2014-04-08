Idle Rangers clinch playoff spot

Apr 7, 2014; Newark, NJ, USA; The Calgary Flames celebrate a goal by defenseman Mark Giordano (5) during the third period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Rangers clinched a NHL playoff spot without taking the ice on Monday, punching their ticket by virtue of New Jersey’s 1-0 loss to Calgary.

The idle Rangers, currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, have lost their last two games but gained some consolation in their return to the post-season.

With just three regular season games remaining, New York (43-31-5) still have a chance to move further up the standings and earn home ice in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Rangers are searching for their first Stanley Cup title since 1994.