April 8, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Idle Rangers clinch playoff spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 7, 2014; Newark, NJ, USA; The Calgary Flames celebrate a goal by defenseman Mark Giordano (5) during the third period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Rangers clinched a NHL playoff spot without taking the ice on Monday, punching their ticket by virtue of New Jersey’s 1-0 loss to Calgary.

The idle Rangers, currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, have lost their last two games but gained some consolation in their return to the post-season.

With just three regular season games remaining, New York (43-31-5) still have a chance to move further up the standings and earn home ice in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Rangers are searching for their first Stanley Cup title since 1994.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

