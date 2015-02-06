Rangers goalie Lundqvist out for three weeks with injury

Feb 2, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) uses his helmet to make a save against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers defeated the Panthers 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist will be out for at least three weeks with a vascular injury after being struck in the throat by a puck, the National Hockey League team said on Friday.

Lundqvist was hit by a shot in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period last Saturday, but remained in the game after receiving treatment.

The Swedish Olympian later told medical staff he had felt light-headed and experienced headaches for the remainder of the game.

“Henrik will remain sidelined at least three weeks, until he is re-evaluated and we have completed the process of conferring with the medical experts,” the Rangers said in a statement.

Lundqvist told reporters on Monday he was feeling fine.

”It could have been a lot worse than it turned out,” he said.

Lundqvist played for the Rangers in a win over the Florida Panthers on Monday, but missed Wednesday’s game against Boston.